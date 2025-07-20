Israel fire kills dozens more aid seekers in Gaza, medics say, as hunger worsens

CAIRO: At least 67 people were killed by Israeli fire while they waited for UN aid trucks in northern Gaza on Sunday (Jul 20), the territory's health ministry said, as Israel issued new evacuation orders for areas packed with displaced Gazans, some of whom began to leave.

The ministry said dozens of people were also wounded in the incident in northern Gaza, in one of the highest reported tolls among repeated recent cases in which aid seekers have been killed, including 36 on Saturday.

Six other people were killed near another aid site in the south, it said.

The Israeli military said its troops had fired warning shots towards a crowd of thousands in northern Gaza on Sunday to remove what it said was "an immediate threat".

It said initial findings suggested reported casualty figures were inflated, and it "certainly does not intentionally target humanitarian aid trucks".

It did not immediately comment on the incident in the south.

In total, health authorities said 88 people had been killed by Israeli gunfire and airstrikes across Gaza on Sunday.

After Israel's military dropped leaflets urging people to evacuate from neighbourhoods in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah, residents said Israeli planes struck three houses in the area.

Dozens of families began leaving their homes, carrying some of their belongings. Hundreds of thousands of displaced Gazans have been sheltering in the Deir al-Balah area.

Israel's military said it had not entered the districts subject to the evacuation order during the current conflict and that it was continuing "to operate with great force to destroy the enemy's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure in the area".

Israeli sources have said the reason the army has so far stayed out is because they suspect Hamas might be holding hostages there. At least 20 of the remaining 50 hostages in captivity in Gaza are believed to still be alive.

Hostage families demanded an explanation from the army.

"Can anyone (promise) to us that this decision will not come at the cost of losing our loved ones?" the families said in a statement.