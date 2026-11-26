NEW PARLIAMENT

The opposition bloc's legislative offensive follows last week's election of Matan Kahana, a close ally of Eisenkot, as speaker of the Knesset - a strategic position that allows him to expedite or delay debates and votes on proposed legislation.



In the wake of Kahana's election, a committee responsible for organising parliamentary business decided to fast-track consideration of several bills, exempting them from the usual 45-day waiting period.



Eisenkot intends to take advantage of the accelerated procedure to pass several pieces of legislation before even forming a government.



The former general has vowed to reverse several controversial measures adopted under Netanyahu's government, including a judicial overhaul that sparked one of the largest waves of protests in Israel's history.



Neither Eisenkot nor Netanyahu obtained a clear majority in the election. Eisenkot was tapped on November 8 to form a new government within 28 days, with a possible 14-day extension.



Avigdor Liberman, a right-wing ally of Eisenkot, said that a government could be presented by the end of next week.



Liberman has opposed relying on lawmakers from Israeli-Arab parties, which posted unprecedented gains on the back of anger over Netanyahu's government.



The left-leaning Democrats, who support inclusion of the Arab minority, on Tuesday halted talks with Eisenkot, voicing alarm over his negotiations with Netanyahu's Likud Party on a coalition.



But the talks on a unity government have made little apparent progress and some observers saw the Democrats' move as tactical as the party jockeys for influence in the next government.