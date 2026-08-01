Israel must approve Trump agreement before Hamas will implement, says Hamas official

CAIRO: Implementation of the deal to bring peace to Gaza announced by US President Donald Trump will depend on Israel first meeting its commitments under an agreement reached last year, a senior Hamas official told Reuters on Friday (Jul 31).

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, Trump announced a "major milestone" towards ending the war in Gaza, saying his "Board of Peace" had reached an agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups.

The announcement followed months of faltering efforts to keep the ceasefire agreement reached last year in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on track and it was not immediately clear how strongly either Hamas or Israel stood behind it.

Previous attempts to reach an agreement have foundered amid mutual suspicion and each side's insistence that the other must move first, and there still appears to be some distance between the two sides.

On Friday, Hamas issued a statement saying the first step towards an agreement would have to be a commitment by Israel "to stopping the killing and ending its attacks".

An Israeli official said Israel's position remained that "there will be no withdrawal whatsoever of the IDF from the current Yellow Line unless Hamas undergoes a genuine disarmament", referring to a military demarcation line agreed in the ceasefire.

While Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the far-right Jewish Power party, said in his Telegram channel that the draft agreement was unacceptable, and said Israel's policy of assassinating Hamas leaders must continue.

Within hours of Trump's announcement, Gazan medical authorities said one Palestinian was killed and several others had been wounded in at least two Israeli airstrikes and by gunfire in the enclave.