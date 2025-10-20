Israel says ceasefire and aid to resume after airstrikes kill 26 in Gaza

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said on Sunday (Oct 19) that a ceasefire in Gaza had resumed after an attack killed two of its soldiers and prompted a wave of airstrikes that Palestinians said killed 26 people, in the most serious test yet of this month's United States-brokered truce.

Aid into the enclave was set to resume on Monday following US pressure, an Israeli security source said, shortly after Israel announced a halt in supplies in response to what it said was a "blatant" violation by Hamas of the truce.

The Israeli military said it struck Hamas targets across the enclave, including field commanders, gunmen, a tunnel and weapons depots, after militants launched an anti-tank missile and fired on its troops, killing the soldiers.

The strikes killed at least 26 people, including at least one woman and one child, according to local residents and health authorities. At least one strike hit a former school sheltering displaced people in the area of Nuseirat, residents said.

US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were expected to travel to Israel on Monday, an Israeli official and a US official said.

The armed wing of Hamas said it remained committed to the ceasefire agreement, was unaware of clashes in Rafah and had not been in contact with groups there since March.