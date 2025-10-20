Israel and Hamas accuse each other of breaching Gaza truce amid strikes

GAZA CITY: Gaza's nine-day-old ceasefire came under strain Sunday (Oct 19) after the Israeli army said it launched air strikes in response to attacks it claimed were carried out by Hamas militants against its forces.

Hamas, however, maintained it was adhering to the truce, with one official accusing Israel of devising "pretexts" to resume its own attacks.

Later on Sunday, the military said in an online briefing that it launched strikes after attacks in Rafah, southern Gaza, and in the northern town of Beit Lahia, warning "there is a possibility of more strikes".

Gaza's civil defence agency, which operates under Hamas authority, said at least 13 people had been killed across the territory. The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports of casualties.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier instructed security forces to take "strong action against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip", his office said in a statement, accusing Hamas of "a ceasefire violation".

Defence Minister Israel Katz then warned that the group would "pay a heavy price for every shot and every breach of the ceasefire", adding Israel's response would "become increasingly severe".