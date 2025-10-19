UN aid chief foresees ‘massive job’ ahead on tour of ruined Gaza

JERUSALEM: The United Nations’ humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said on Saturday (Oct 18) that restoring Gaza’s devastated infrastructure and dignity for its people would be a “massive, massive job,” as he toured wrecked neighbourhoods in the war-torn enclave.

Fletcher, accompanied by a UN convoy, visited a wastewater treatment plant in Sheikh Radwan, north of Gaza City, where raw sewage had pooled among the ruins.

“I drove through here seven to eight months ago when most of these buildings were still standing,” he told AFP. “To see the devastation — this is a vast part of the city, just a wasteland — and it’s absolutely devastating.”

The densely populated Gaza Strip, home to more than two million people, has been left in ruins after two years of bombardment and ground fighting between Israel and Hamas.

AID FLOWING BUT BORDERS STILL CLOSED

More than a week after US President Donald Trump brokered a truce, the main Rafah crossing to Egypt remains closed, but hundreds of aid trucks have entered Gaza daily via Israeli checkpoints.

According to UN figures, about 950 trucks carrying food, fuel and commercial goods entered Gaza from Israel on Thursday. Fletcher said UN agencies were planning a 60-day emergency programme to ramp up relief.

“We’ve got to get the power back on, get the sanitation system back, surge in food, get a million meals out a day, start to rebuild the health sector, bring in tents for the winter, and get kids back into school,” he said.

Residents returning to their destroyed homes were digging makeshift latrines, he said. “They’re telling me most of all they want dignity.”

Relief groups have urged Israel to reopen Rafah to accelerate deliveries, while Turkey has positioned rescue teams at the border to help retrieve bodies from the rubble.