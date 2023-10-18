Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know in wake of deadly Gaza hospital strike

The hospital strike has led to rapid and widespread international condemnation, and violent protests including in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, outside of Israel's embassies in Turkey and Jordan, and near the US embassy in Lebanon among other locations.

Speaking at a forum for China's Belt and Road infrastructure project in Beijing, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in the conflict to "ease the epic human suffering we are witnessing".

The attack further inflames an already escalating crisis which has left around 3,000 Palestinians dead across 11 days of retaliatory bombardment by Israel.

Earlier, Hamas said one of the top leaders of its armed wing was killed during an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip.