World

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know in wake of deadly Gaza hospital strike
World

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know in wake of deadly Gaza hospital strike

Hundreds of Palestinians were killed in an attack which each side blamed the other for, and which marks the bloodiest single incident in Gaza during the current conflict.

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know in wake of deadly Gaza hospital strike

Fireworks explode as pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey during a protest, after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, Oct 17, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Dilara Senkaya)

18 Oct 2023 11:43AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2023 12:57PM)
  • The hospital strike has led to rapid and widespread international condemnation, and violent protests including in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, outside of Israel's embassies in Turkey and Jordan, and near the US embassy in Lebanon among other locations.

  • Speaking at a forum for China's Belt and Road infrastructure project in Beijing, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in the conflict to "ease the epic human suffering we are witnessing".

  • The attack further inflames an already escalating crisis which has left around 3,000 Palestinians dead across 11 days of retaliatory bombardment by Israel.

  • Earlier, Hamas said one of the top leaders of its armed wing was killed during an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip.

  • The United Nations Security Council will also vote on Wednesday on a Brazilian-drafted resolution that calls for humanitarian pauses in the conflict. The council is then expected to discuss - at the request of the United Arab Emirates, Russia and China - the Gaza hospital blast.

Source: Agencies/jo(sn)

