'Very late to be talking': Trump won't say if US would strike Iran

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jun 18) declined to answer reporters' questions on whether the US was planning to join Israel to strike Iran or its nuclear facilities.

"There's a big difference between now and a week ago," Trump told reporters outside the White House.

"I may do it, I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do," he said as he supervised the installation of a new flagpole on the White House South Lawn.

Trump said that Iran had reached out and proposed to come for talks at the White House but "it's very late to be talking". He did not provide details.

He described Iran as totally defenceless, with no air defence whatsoever.

Asked when his patience would run out, Trump told reporters: "It's already run out. That's why we're doing what we're doing." However, when asked if it was too late for negotiations, he said: "Nothing is too late."