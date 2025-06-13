Ships warned to avoid Red Sea, log Hormuz voyages after Israel hits Iran

ATHENS: Merchant shipping is continuing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz despite Israel's large-scale attacks on Iran on Friday (Jun 13), the multinational, US-led Combined Maritime Force said, although some shipowners were looking to avoid the region.

Iran has in the past threatened to close the critical Strait of Hormuz to traffic in retaliation for Western pressure. Analysts have said that any closure of the Strait could restrict trade and impact global oil prices.

"The Strait of Hormuz remains open and commercial traffic continues to flow uninterrupted," the Combined Maritime Force said in an advisory, adding that events over the last day had increased the likelihood of regional conflict to "significant".

Israel said it had targeted nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders during the start of a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon. Iran denies having any such plan.

"We have reports that more ship owners are now exercising extra caution and are opting to stay away from the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf," said Jakob Larsen, chief safety & security officer with shipping association BIMCO.

If the United States is perceived to be involved in any attacks, "the risk of escalation increases significantly", Larsen said. "Such an escalation could include missile attacks on ships or laying of sea mines in the Strait (of Hormuz)."