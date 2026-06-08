Israel kills nine in Gaza as Egypt hosts new ceasefire talks

CAIRO: An Israeli airstrike on a Hamas-led police station in the Gaza Strip killed five Palestinians and wounded at least 16 others on Sunday (Jun 6), health officials said, as mediators began new efforts to salvage a fragile US-brokered ceasefire deal.

Medics did not say how many of the casualties were police. The strike hit a police post adjacent to a large tent encampment of displaced families in Khan Younis in the south of the enclave. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

Israel has stepped up attacks against police headquarters and personnel in the past several months, killing dozens of them, according to Hamas security officials.

Major fighting has been paused since October under a ceasefire after two years of war, but no agreement has been reached to implement a further US-backed plan for Israeli troops to withdraw, Hamas to disarm and Gaza to be rebuilt.

Israeli troops still control more than half of Gaza's territory, where they have ordered residents out and destroyed remaining buildings. Nearly the entire population of 2 million now lives in a tiny strip of land along the coast, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings, under Hamas control.

Hamas' nearly 10,000 police officers have emerged as a sticking point in talks to advance US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza. Hamas wants them included in a new police force; Israel rejects a role for any Hamas-affiliated personnel.

Egypt began hosting a new round of truce talks with leaders from Hamas and other Palestinian factions, sources from Hamas and other sources close to the negotiations said. The talks are expected to last for a few days.