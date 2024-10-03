American killed in Israel's military campaign in Lebanon, family and US lawmaker say

WASHINGTON: An American from Dearborn, Michigan, was killed in Lebanon in an Israeli airstrike, according to the man's daughter, friend and the United States congresswoman representing his constituency.

Democratic US Representative Rashida Tlaib's office said on Wednesday (Oct 2) it was in touch with Kamel Ahmad Jawad's family, adding he was the Palestinian American congresswoman's constituent and a US citizen.

His daughter, Nadine Jawad, said in a statement that her father was killed in an Israeli strike in Lebanon on Tuesday "while trying to save innocent lives".

She added that in his final days, her father chose to stay near a hospital to help the elderly and the disabled.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Kamel Ahmad Jawad and our hearts go out to his family and friends. His death is a tragedy, as are the deaths of many civilians in Lebanon," a White House spokesperson said separately on Wednesday.