Israel says it has not agreed Gaza ceasefire over US hostage release

JERUSALEM: Israel has not agreed to any ceasefire or release of prisoners with Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday (May 12), ahead of the expected release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander.

A source with knowledge of the situation said the release of Alexander, the last surviving US hostage held in Gaza, was expected on Monday, a day after Israel was told of Hamas' decision to do so in a goodwill gesture to President Donald Trump.

The release, after four-way talks between Hamas, the United States, Egypt and Qatar, could open the way to freeing the rest of the 59 hostages still held in Gaza.

But Netanyahu said Israel had only agreed to allow safe passage for Alexander and its forces would continue recently announced preparations to step up operations there.

"The negotiations will continue under fire, during preparations for an intensification of the fighting," his office said in a statement, adding that military pressure had forced Hamas to make the release.