Hamas says it will release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander

CAIRO: Hamas will release the Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander held in Gaza, a senior Hamas official told Reuters on Sunday (May 11), a move key Arab mediators Qatar and Egypt described as an encouraging step towards a return to ceasefire talks in the war-torn enclave.

The senior Hamas official did not specify a time for the release of Alexander, a 21-year-old soldier in the Israeli Army who was born and raised in New Jersey, but a source familiar with the matter told Reuters it would likely happen on Tuesday.

Freeing Alexander, believed to be the last surviving American hostage held by the militant Palestinian group, is part of efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, Hamas said.

US President Donald Trump will visit the Middle East this week. His special envoy Adam Boehler said news of Alexander's release was a positive step forward.

"We would also ask that Hamas release the bodies of four other Americans that were taken," Boehler added.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was grateful to all those involved.

"This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators – Qatar and Egypt – to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones," Trump said.

Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza in retaliation for a Hamas attack on Oct 7, 2023, that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies, and saw 251 taken hostage into Gaza in the deadliest day for Israel in its history.

The campaign has killed more than 52,800 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, and has devastated the Gaza Strip, leaving its 2.3 million population depending on aid supplies that have been dwindling rapidly since Israel imposed a blockade in March.