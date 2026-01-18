Israel objects to line-up of Trump panel for post-war Gaza

WORLDWIDE INVITES

In Canada, a senior aide to Prime Minister Mark Carney said he intended to accept Trump's invitation, while in Turkey, a spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had been asked to become a "founding member" of the board.



Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Cairo was "studying" a request for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to join.



Sharing an image of the invitation letter, Argentine President Javier Milei wrote on X that it would be "an honor" to participate in the initiative.



In a statement sent to AFP, Blair said: "I thank President Trump for his leadership in establishing the Board of Peace and am honoured to be appointed to its Executive Board."



Blair is a controversial figure in the Middle East because of his role in the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Trump himself said last year that he wanted to make sure Blair was an "acceptable choice to everybody".



Blair spent years focused on the Israeli-Palestinian issue as representative of the "Middle East Quartet" - the United Nations, European Union, United States and Russia - after leaving Downing Street in 2007.



The White House said the Board of Peace will take on issues such as "governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding and capital mobilisation".



The other members of the board so far are World Bank President Ajay Banga, an Indian-born American businessman; billionaire US financier Marc Rowan; and Robert Gabriel, a loyal Trump aide who serves on the US National Security Council.



On Saturday, the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad criticised the composition of the Board of Peace, saying it served Israel's interests.



The board "came in accordance with Israeli criteria and to serve the interests of the occupation", the group said in a statement.