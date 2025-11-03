Israel says receives bodies of three more Gaza hostages

JERUSALEM: Israel said on Sunday (Nov 2) it had received the remains of three additional captives from Hamas as part of the ongoing hostage-prisoner exchange under a US-brokered ceasefire agreement for Gaza.

Despite occasional flare-ups, a fragile truce has held in Gaza since Oct 10 under a deal focused on the return of all Israeli hostages, both living and dead.

"Israel has received, through the Red Cross, the coffins of three fallen hostages that were handed over to IDF and Shin Bet forces inside the Gaza Strip," the prime minister's office said, adding the remains would be transferred to a forensic medical centre for identification in Israel.

Hamas's armed wing said it had found the three bodies earlier on Sunday "along the route of one of the tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip".

Hamas had been holding 48 hostages in Gaza, including 20 confirmed alive when the ceasefire was announced.

Since the start of the truce, Hamas has released the 20 surviving hostages and begun handing over the remains of 28 deceased captives.

Of those, it has so far returned 17 - including 15 Israelis, one Thai national, and one Nepalese.

Israel has accused Hamas of dragging its feet in returning the bodies, while the Palestinian group says the process is slow because many remains are buried beneath Gaza's rubble.

It has repeatedly called on mediators and the Red Cross to provide it with the necessary equipment and personnel to recover the bodies.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement that the handover on Sunday showed that the group "was making every effort to return the bodies as quickly as possible".

An Israeli campaign group representing the families of hostages urged the government to act decisively to ensure all the deceased are brought home.

"The Hostage Families demand that the prime minister act with determination and firmness in order to bring about the immediate realisation of Hamas's commitments under the agreement and to return all of the deceased hostages to Israel's hands," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.