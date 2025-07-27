Israel resumes airdrop aid to Gaza, military says

Israel resumed airdrop aid to Gaza on Saturday (Jul 26), an Israeli military spokesperson told Reuters, as the Israeli military announced several steps to alleviate the humanitarian crisis after mounting international pressure.

The military said in a statement that designated humanitarian corridors would be established to enable the safe movement of United Nations convoys delivering aid to the Gaza population, and that humanitarian pauses would be implemented in densely populated areas.

"The airdrops will include seven pallets of aid containing flour, sugar, and canned food to be provided by international organizations," it added.

Palestinian sources confirmed that aid has begun dropping in northern Gaza.

International aid organisations say mass hunger has now arrived among Gaza's 2.2 million people, with stocks running out after Israel cut off all supplies to the territory in March, then reopened it in May but with new restrictions.

Israel says it has let enough food into Gaza and accuses the United Nations of failing to distribute it. The United Nations says it is operating as effectively as possible under Israeli restrictions.