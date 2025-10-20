Israel says ceasefire and aid to resume after airstrikes kill 26 in Gaza

JERUSALEM/CAIRO: The Israeli military said on Sunday (Oct 19) that a ceasefire in Gaza had resumed after an attack that killed two of its soldiers and prompted a wave of airstrikes that killed 26 people, in the most serious test yet of this month's US-brokered truce.

Aid into the enclave was set to resume on Monday following US pressure, an Israeli security source said, shortly after Israel announced a halt in supplies in response to what it said was a "blatant" violation by Hamas of the truce.

The Israeli strikes killed at least 26 people in Gaza, including at least one woman and one child, according to local residents and health authorities.

US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were expected to travel to Israel on Monday, an Israeli official and a US official said.