Israel says it will respond to Hamas ‘violation’ of Gaza truce, Hamas denies responsibility

JERUSALEM: Israel will retaliate against Hamas for what it says are violations of the Gaza ceasefire, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday (Dec 24), after an Israeli military officer was wounded by an explosive device in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force pilots, Netanyahu accused Hamas of refusing to disarm as required under the October ceasefire agreement, describing the group’s stance as a clear breach of the deal.

“Israel will respond accordingly,” Netanyahu said, adding that Hamas had made it plain it had no intention of laying down its weapons.

The Israeli military earlier said an explosive device detonated against a military vehicle in the Rafah area, lightly injuring an officer. Israeli forces continue to operate in parts of southern Gaza despite the truce.

Hamas denied responsibility for the blast. Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Merdawi said in a post on X that the explosion was caused by unexploded Israeli ordnance left behind during earlier fighting, and that the group had informed mediators of this.

ISRAELI DELEGATION HOLDS TALKS IN CAIRO

Later on Wednesday, Netanyahu’s office said an Israeli delegation had met mediators in Cairo to discuss efforts to recover the remains of the last Israeli hostage still held in Gaza, police officer Ran Gvili.

The delegation included representatives from the Israeli military, the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service and the Mossad.

The current ceasefire stems from a 20-point plan put forward by US President Donald Trump in September. While the first phase, including a halt in fighting, hostage and prisoner releases and a partial Israeli withdrawal, has taken effect, negotiations on subsequent phases have stalled.

The plan ultimately calls for Hamas to disarm and relinquish any governing role in Gaza, alongside a full Israeli withdrawal. Hamas has said it would only give up its weapons following the establishment of a Palestinian state, which Israel has repeatedly rejected.