Israel pounds Gaza City as military takes first moves in offensive

GAZA CITY: Israel hammered Gaza City and its outskirts overnight, residents said Thursday (Aug 21), as the military announced it had taken initial steps in its push to capture Hamas' last major stronghold.

The newly approved plan authorises the call-up of roughly 60,000 reservists, deepening fears that the campaign will worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

"We are not waiting. We have begun the preliminary actions, and already now, IDF (army) troops are holding the outskirts of Gaza City," said the Israeli military.

Israel's plans to expand the fighting and seize Gaza City have sparked international outcry as well as domestic opposition. The Red Cross became the latest voice to condemn the plan on Thursday, calling it "intolerable".

Ahead of the offensive, the Israeli military said the call-up of the reservists would begin in early September, adding the second phase of operation "Gideon's Chariots" had begun.

Gaza City residents described relentless bombardments overnight.

"The house shakes with us all night long - the sound of explosions, artillery, warplanes, ambulances, and cries for help is killing us," one of them, Ahmad al-Shanti, told AFP.

"The sound is getting closer, but where would we go?"

Another resident, Amal Abdel-Aal, said she watched the heavy strikes on the area, a week after being displaced from her home in Gaza City's Al-Sabra neighbourhood.

"No one in Gaza has slept - not last night, not for a week. The artillery and air strikes in the east never stop. The sky flashes all night long," she added.

Gaza civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said air strikes and artillery fire overnight targeted areas to the northwest and southeast of Gaza City.