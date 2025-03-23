Israeli airstrike kills Hamas political leader in southern Gaza, Hamas says

CAIRO: An Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza killed Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel on Sunday (Mar 23), officials of the militant group said, as residents reported an escalation in Israel's six-day-old military campaign.

Pro-Hamas media said the airstrike on Khan Younis killed Bardaweel, a member of the Palestinian group's political office, and his wife. Israeli officials had no immediate comment.

Taher Al-Nono, the media adviser of the Hamas leadership, mourned Bardaweel's death in a post on his Facebook page.

After two months of relative calm in the war that began more than 17 months ago, Gazans were again fleeing for their lives after Israel effectively abandoned a ceasefire, launching a new all-out air and ground campaign on Tuesday against Hamas.

Explosions echoed throughout the north, central and southern Gaza Strip early on Sunday, as Israeli planes hit several targets in those areas in what witnesses said was an escalation of the attack that began on Tuesday.