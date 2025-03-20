Why is Israel intensifying its attacks on Gaza after two months of ceasefire? Analysts weigh in

A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas that took effect in January held on shakily for several weeks after both sides failed to negotiate an extension when the first phase of the truce expired on Mar 1.

This relative peace, however, came to a halt when Israel resumed its strikes on Gaza on Tuesday (Mar 18), which the Hamas-run health ministry said killed over 400 people and left more than 500 injured.

Israel then announced renewed ground operations in the Palestinian enclave on Wednesday and issued a “last warning”, calling for the return of the remaining hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes due to a lack of progress in negotiations to extend the ceasefire.

Analysts pointed to various factors behind the timing of Israel’s renewed offensive, as momentum for talks grind to a standstill.

“By targeting (its strikes) just at the time of the Ramadan pre-dawn meal, (Israel) knew there would be certain people in certain places,” said Daniel Levy, president of independent policy institute the US/Middle East Project.

“I’m sure they also could anticipate there would be a very high civilian toll and could certainly anticipate the way this would play out across much of the Muslim world … at this time in the calendar year,” added Levy, who is also a former Israeli peace negotiator.

Muslims around the world, including in Gaza, marked the start of the holy month of Ramadan in the beginning of March.