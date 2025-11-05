Israeli minister slams New York mayor elect as 'Hamas supporter'

JERUSALEM: Israel's diaspora minister on Wednesday (Nov 5) slammed New York's leftist mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani as a "Hamas supporter" and called on the city's Jews to move to Israel following his victory.

"The city that once stood as a symbol of global freedom has handed over its keys to a Hamas supporter," right-wing Minister of Diaspora and Combating Antisemitism, Amichai Chikli, wrote on X.

He went on to say that Mamdani's views were "not far from those of the militant fanatics who, 25 years ago, murdered three thousand of its own people", referring to the Sep 11, 2001 attacks by Al-Qaeda on New York and Washington.