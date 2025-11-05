Not enough tents, food reaching Gaza as winter comes, aid agencies say

CAIRO/GENEVA: Far too little aid is reaching Gaza nearly four weeks after a ceasefire, humanitarian agencies said on Tuesday (Nov 4), as hunger persists with winter approaching and old tents start to fray following Israel's devastating two-year offensive.

The truce was meant to unleash a torrent of aid across the tiny, crowded enclave where famine was confirmed in August and where almost all the 2.3 million inhabitants have lost their homes to Israeli bombardment.

However, only half the needed amount of food is coming in, according to the World Food Programme, while an umbrella group of Palestinian agencies said overall aid volumes were between a quarter and a third of the expected amount.

Israel says it is fulfilling its obligations under the ceasefire agreement, which calls for an average of 600 trucks of supplies into Gaza per day. It blames Hamas fighters for any food shortages, accusing them of stealing food aid before it can be distributed, which the group denies.

Gaza's local administration, long controlled by Hamas, says most trucks are still not reaching their destinations due to Israeli restrictions, and only about 145 per day are delivering supplies.

The United Nations, which earlier in the war published daily figures on aid trucks crossing into Gaza, is no longer giving those figures routinely.