US mulls Gaza aid plan to replace controversial foundation as WHO warns of dire shortages

WASHINGTON: The United States is considering a proposal to overhaul humanitarian aid operations in Gaza, potentially replacing the controversial US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), according to a plan seen by Reuters. The move comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that assistance to the war-ravaged enclave remains far below what is needed.

The proposal, one of several being explored by Washington, envisions a “Gaza Humanitarian Belt” made up of 12 to 16 aid hubs positioned along the line to which Israeli forces have withdrawn within Gaza. Those hubs would serve civilians on both sides of the line, according to a US official and a humanitarian source familiar with the plan.

The hubs would include “voluntary reconciliation facilities” for militants to surrender their weapons in exchange for amnesty, and forward bases for a potential international stabilization force to help demilitarize Gaza.

Under the proposal, the GHF would be “absorbed or replaced” by other organizations, including the UAE and Morocco Red Cross branches, as well as Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian charity.

A US official described the plan as a conceptual approach still under discussion. “It’s not the only idea on the table,” the official said, adding that it was premature to speculate on implementation. A humanitarian official familiar with the document said it was “more like a white paper” and not yet policy.