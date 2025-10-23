US VP Vance says Trump's policy rejects Israeli annexation of West Bank

TEL AVIV: United States Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday (Oct 23) that President Donald Trump would oppose Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank and it would not happen, a day after Israeli lawmakers launched legislation to that end.

Vance spoke after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that moves toward annexing the territory that Palestinians seek for part of an independent state could endanger Trump's plan to end the Gaza war, which has yielded a shaky ceasefire so far.

"If it was a political stunt, it was a very stupid political stunt, and I personally take some insult to it," said Vance during a trip to Israel to help shore up the Gaza truce.

"The West Bank is not going to be annexed by Israel. The policy of President Trump is that the West Bank will not be annexed. This will always be our policy."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said after Vance's remarks that the government had not decided to bring the vote on annexation forward at this stage to ensure the success of Trump's multi-stage Gaza plan.

The US has long been Israel's most powerful and staunch major power ally, and the Trump administration is particularly close to Israel, with considerable sway over its leadership.

Senior US officials, including Rubio, have been visiting Israel seeking to keep alive the brittle ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas after two years of devastating war that has upended the Middle East.