Israeli PM Netanyahu seeks pardon from president in years-long corruption trial

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the country's president on Sunday (Nov 30) for a pardon in his years-long corruption trial, arguing that criminal proceedings were hindering his ability to govern and a pardon would be good for Israel.

Netanyahu, the country's longest-serving prime minister, has long denied the bribery, fraud, and breach of trust charges. His lawyers said in a letter to the president's office that the prime minister still believes the legal proceedings would result in a complete acquittal.

"My lawyers sent a request for pardon to the president of the country today. I expect that anyone who wishes for the good of the country will support this step," Netanyahu said in a brief video statement released by his political party, Likud.

President Issac Herzog's office announced earlier on Sunday that the request had been received, releasing the letter from the lawyers.

Herzog's office said the request would be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice, as is standard practice, to collect opinions, which would be submitted to the president's legal adviser, who will formulate a recommendation for the president.

Israel's Justice Minister, Yariv Levin, is a member of Netanyahu's Likud party and a close ally of the prime minister.