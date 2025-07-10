Israeli strike hits near Gaza medical centre as truce talks continue

JERUSALEM: An Israeli strike hit Palestinians near a medical centre in Gaza on Thursday (Jul 10), killing 16 including children and wounding more people, local health authorities said, as ceasefire talks dragged on with no result expected soon.

The strike in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip came as Israeli and Hamas negotiators hold talks with mediators in Qatar over a proposed 60-day ceasefire and hostage release deal aimed at building agreement on a lasting truce.

However, a senior Israeli official said on Wednesday that an agreement was not likely to be secured for another one or two weeks.

Khalil al-Deqran, spokesperson for the health ministry in Gaza's Hamas-run government, said Israel had targeted a medical centre and that six of the dead were children. Many of those injured had suffered severe wounds to the head and chest, he said.

Israel's military said it had struck a militant who took part in the Hamas-led Oct 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war. It said it was aware of reports regarding a number of injured individuals and that the incident was under review.