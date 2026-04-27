Israeli strikes kill 14 in Lebanon as Israel warns residents to leave towns beyond 'buffer zone'

JERUSALEM: Israeli strikes killed 14 people and wounded 37 on Sunday (Apr 26), Lebanon's health ministry said, as the Israeli military warned residents to leave seven towns beyond the "buffer zone" it occupied before a ceasefire that has failed to fully halt hostilities.

Sunday's death toll included two children and two women, the health ministry added in a statement. Israel said one of its soldiers was also killed as a fragile ceasefire came under further strain.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military said in a statement on X that Lebanese armed group Hezbollah was violating the ceasefire and that Israel would act against it, telling people to head north and west away from the towns.

The towns are north of the Litani River and the zone in southern Lebanon occupied by Israeli troops, who have continued military operations despite the ceasefire. The military said that it struck Hezbollah fighters, rocket launchers and a weapons depot.

"From our perspective, what obliges us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, the security of our communities," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

"We act vigorously according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and also, by the way, with Lebanon."