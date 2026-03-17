Ingredients of life discovered in Ryugu asteroid samples

On Monday, a new study by a Japanese team of researchers in Nature Astronomy demonstrated that the samples contained all the "nucleobases" for both DNA and RNA.



These included uracil as well as adenine, guanine, cytosine and thymine.



This "does not mean that life existed on Ryugu", the study's lead author, Toshiki Koga, told AFP.



"Instead, their presence indicates that primitive asteroids could produce and preserve molecules that are important for the chemistry related to the origin of life," added the biochemist from the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology.



The discovery also "demonstrates their widespread presence throughout the Solar System and reinforces the hypothesis that carbonaceous asteroids contributed to the prebiotic chemical inventory of early Earth," according to the study.



Cesar Menor Salvan, an astrobiologist at Spain's University of Alcala not involved in the research, emphasised that "these results do not suggest that the origin of life took place in space".



However, "with this and the results from Bennu, we have a very clear idea of which organic materials can form under prebiotic conditions anywhere in the universe," he added.