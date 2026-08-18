Cambridge head slams 'feeding frenzy' over dead academic

"PRESS HARASSMENT"

An online fundraising page created by racial equality campaigner Patrick Vernon to support Arday's family had raised over £163,000 (US$218,000) by Monday afternoon.



Separately, a petition demanding an immediate public inquiry into the media coverage of Ardsay had gathered over 83,000 signatures Monday including MP Diane Abbott and Green Party leader Zack Polanski.



Addressed to Burnham and the arts minister Lisa Nandy, the petition posted by activist group Good Law Project claimed Arday's death was "the direct, foreseeable and foreseen result of press harassment".



Downing Street declined to say whether such an inquiry was planned.



The petition said Arday's death came after "two weeks of relentless harassment", stressing that "racism lay at the heart of this story".



"To be Black and a public figure is now enough to make you a target," it alleged.



The university was also facing mounting questions over its handling of the allegations and treatment of Arday.



James Cleverly, a right-wing opposition MP whose mother was born in Sierra Leone, told the BBC Monday that "quite possibly" some scrutiny of Arday was motivated by racism.



But the situation would "never have come this far if people within the university establishment - not just Cambridge - had done the robust due diligence and checking that should happen with any senior academic appointment", he said.



Former students of Arday have also created a website called "Everything Good About Jason Arday" asking people to share memories to show that they are "tired of the single reductionist narrative about the kindest person we knew".



Last week, prior to the announcement of Arday's death, Cambridge's vice-chancellor Deborah Prentice announced an investigation into the circumstances of his appointment and his time working at the university.