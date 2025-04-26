Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre dies by suicide, her family says

Virginia Giuffre, one of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's most prominent accusers, has died by suicide, her family said on Friday (Apr 25).

Giuffre, 41, died on Friday in Western Australia state, where she had been living for several years, the family said in an emailed statement.

"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors," the family statement said. "Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure."

Western Australia state police said they received a report late on Friday local time that a 41-year-old woman, whom they did not name, died at a residence in Neergabby, a rural area on Perth's outskirts. Police said first aid was attempted to no avail and that foul play was not suspected.

Giuffre, a US and Australian citizen, was one of the first people to call for criminal prosecution against Epstein, which he eventually faced. Epstein was charged with sex trafficking in July 2019. Authorities say he committed suicide a few weeks later while imprisoned in New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Epstein's death has ignited controversy for years, with some alleging he was murdered in jail to cover up the exposure of the rich and powerful clients who allegedly were involved in trysts with some 250 underage girls on his island. In 2024, a group of victims filed a lawsuit accusing the FBI of covering up its failure to investigate Epstein.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has vowed to release all documents related to the charges against Epstein, including lists of high-profile people associated with him. In February the "first phase" of documents was released but contained no bombshells.

Giuffre in 2022 settled a lawsuit in which she accused Britain's Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her as a teenager at Epstein's mansion in New York and on Epstein's private Caribbean island, Little St James.

Prince Andrew repeatedly denied her allegation of sexual assault and avoided trial by paying a multimillion-dollar settlement. As part of the deal, he reportedly gave money to a charity for sex-trafficking victims.

"There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia," Giuffre's family said, remembering her "incredible courage and loving spirit".

"In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels."

Several lawsuits and legal cases have been spawned by the accusations against Epstein, including the sex trafficking conviction in New York for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused of helping Epstein, her former boyfriend, sexually abuse teenage girls. She is serving a 20-year sentence at a prison in Florida.

"AWE-INSPIRING"

Detectives were investigating but "early indication is the death is not suspicious", police said.

Giuffre was taken to hospital after a car she was in crashed with a school bus in late March north of Perth. Giuffre initially posted a picture to social media from her hospital bed of her bruised face, saying she only had four days to live.

Her agent later said Giuffre had not realised the post was being published to the public. Western Australia police said at the time it was a "minor crash" between a school bus carrying 29 children and another vehicle.

Giuffre left three children, Christian, Noah, and Emily, who were "the light of her life", her family said. Local media have reported there were difficulties between her and estranged husband Robert.

After she was reportedly charged with breaching a family violence restraining order in February, her agent said that Giuffre "looks forward to defending herself against his malicious claim".

Giuffre was "deeply concerned" about the welfare of her children who were in her husband's custody, the agent said.

Giuffre's lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, said she had been a "dear friend" and a champion for other victims. "Her courage pushed me to fight harder, and her strength was awe-inspiring."

New York-based agent Dini von Mueffling described her client as "one of the most extraordinary human beings".

"Deeply loving, wise, and funny, she was a beacon to other survivors and victims," she said.