At this Australian resort town, the only international flight – to Singapore – will soon hang up its wings

SINGAPORE: Broome resident Kim Curry was looking forward to a trip to Singapore to reconnect with the city she last visited more than 30 years ago.

Back then, she was a travel agent selling tour packages to Australia. This time, she wanted to bring along her daughter, who moved from Broome to Perth for school at age 19.

“It’s been a really big learning curve for her to try and know what a city is, which is one of the reasons why I wanted to take her to Singapore to expand her experience,” said Ms Curry.

The remote coastal town of Broome, on the north-western tip of Australia, has a population of 14,660 people. Despite having no traffic lights, it boasts its own airport.

Singapore has been that airport’s one and only international destination – but not for long.

With the closure of Jetstar Asia, the airline’s Broome-Singapore route will cease from Jul 31, cutting off the town’s only direct transport link to the world beyond Australia.

In Broome, Ms Curry’s daughter grew up with “wide open skies”. One of the shocks of moving to a city was looking up and realising she could no longer see the Milky Way at night.

City roads also posed new challenges. “She was like, I don’t know how to do a traffic light, because she’d never driven in a city before. She’d never been on a freeway where you had to merge," said her mother, who is from Perth and has lived in Europe and the United Kingdom.