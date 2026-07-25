ICC prosecutor Karim Khan removed over 'serious misconduct'

"CREDIBILITY"

Khan's lawyer Tayab Ali warned the decision has "grave implications" beyond his individual case.



"The independence of the International Criminal Court depends upon its elected officials being protected from removal through processes that are political, procedurally unfair or inconsistent with the findings of independent judicial bodies," Ali said on X.



Khan has faced heavy political pressure during his tenure, leading several headline-grabbing cases.



In 2024, he successfully applied for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant over the Gaza war.



The ICC also issued warrants for the arrest of several key leaders of Hamas, who have since been killed.



Khan was the target of US sanctions over the warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, as were several ICC judges.



Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Khan's removal was "long-delayed" and that the arrest warrants were "an attempt to deflect from the serious misconduct he feared would be revealed."



"These warrants, issued against a country that is not even a member of the ICC, should never have been sought in the first place and should be revoked immediately," he posted on X.



Liz Evenson, international justice director at Human Rights Watch, said after Friday's decision that the court "is more than any one person; it's a critical court of last resort that anchors a global movement for justice."



She added that the court should "hold itself to the highest standards."



"This includes ensuring a safe workplace with effective and credible mechanisms available to staff or others who experience abuse, including sexual violence or harassment," Evenson said in a statement.