Kentucky declares state of emergency after UPS plane crash kills at least 9

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday (Nov 5) declared a state of emergency in the US state after the fiery crash of a UPS plane in Louisville killed at least nine people, destroyed two businesses and delayed the delivery giant's operations.

Beshear told reporters he expects the death toll would grow by at least one following the Tuesday crash, which hit a nearby industrial area, including a petroleum recycling company.

Beshear said declaring a state of emergency would help with the state's massive response to the crash site, allowing "us to move resources more quickly."

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have scheduled a press conference on Wednesday for 3 pm ET (Thursday 4 am, Singapore time) as they undertake the process of finding out what went wrong when the 34-year-old MD-11 cargo plane caught fire around 5.13 pm ET (6.13 am, Singapore time).

The plane had a crew of three according to UPS and officials said none of the crew survived.

About 200 firefighters and emergency personnel and 50 trucks were called on Tuesday to battle the blaze which filled the evening sky with thick, black smoke. Still, Beshear said a nearby convention center, restaurant and Ford Motor Co escaped the blaze.

“It’s hard to lose nine plus people and consider yourself lucky," Beshear said. "And I don’t think we’re lucky but it could have been much worse."

Officials said 11 victims were taken to hospitals on Tuesday while a government official told Reuters at least 10 others remain unaccounted for. Beshear said two people remain in critical condition.