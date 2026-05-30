Eight students arrested over 'suspected arson attack' at Kenyan girls' school

DISTRAUGHT PARENTS

The bodies of the 16 dead have been moved to a mortuary pending identification, police said.



Distraught parents gathered at the school on Thursday and by the evening some were still uncertain about the fate of their children.



There have been many deadly school fires in Kenya, where boarding schools are common as a colonial legacy of missionaries and the British.



Children have been accused of deliberately starting school fires in Kenya in the past. One report found there were 63 arson cases at schools in 2018 alone.



In the case of the Utumishi fire, Ogama said "two teachers were informed of planned unrest by a section of Form Three learners (but) did not take appropriate action before the arson".



He said they would be "subject to disciplinary proceedings".



In addition, he said: "Investigations are ongoing to establish other aspects of negligence on the part of officers from the ministry of education and the Teachers Service Commission.



"Appropriate disciplinary and legal action will be taken against officers found to have been negligent in their duties."



Pupils were accused after a 2001 dormitory fire in the southern county of Machakos killed 67.



A 2024 dormitory fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri county killed 21 boys, prompting government promises of nationwide action though it remains unclear whether the measures were implemented.



On Thursday, the education minister said the ministry had closed around 350 schools since 2024 for failing to comply with safety standards.