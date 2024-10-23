King Charles arrives in Samoa, where Commonwealth looks to shed stodgy image

APIA: King Charles III landed in Samoa on Wednesday (Oct 23) to join his first Commonwealth summit as monarch, hoping to breathe new life into a bloc seen by critics as "a leftover of empire".

Charles arrived in the coastal capital of Apia - halfway between New Zealand and Hawaii - after a six-day visit to Australia that was slimmed down following his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The biennial meeting of the 56-nation grouping - mostly former British colonies - will attract around 3,000 delegates.

The conference is the first hosted by a Pacific Island nation and will be an "extraordinary" opportunity to showcase the region, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland told AFP.

Scotland hopes the summit will "cement" the Commonwealth family "as we look to what, for many, is a very troubled and complex future".

"We have two choices globally. We can either swim together or we can drown separately," she said.

"The Commonwealth has never been for drowning. It's always been for fighting."

RISING SEAS

Climate change and rising sea levels are expected to feature heavily on the agenda.

There is no place like the Pacific nations to better highlight this "existential threat", Scotland said.

Once seen as the embodiment of palm-fringed paradise, the South Pacific is now one of the most climate-threatened pockets of the planet.

About 70 percent of Samoa's population lives in low-lying coastal areas.

The country has spent months preparing for the summit, including renovating hotels and running a two-month scheme to compensate illegal gun owners who surrender their firearms, an effort to ensure the safety of world leaders and summit attendees.

Samoan resident Mata'afa Keni Lesa told AFP he was "very excited" to show off "the best of our Samoan hospitality".