Kremlin critic Kasparov says US intelligence warned life 'in danger'

PARIS: Kremlin critic and chess legend Garry Kasparov said on Thursday (Oct 1) that US and Lithuanian security services had told him and his ally that their lives were in danger and urged them to take security precautions.

"News that I, along with my longtime associate and co-founder of the Free Russia Forum, Ivan Tyutrin, are on a list of assassination targets did not come as a surprise to me, but it is nevertheless a shock," the 63-year-old said on social media.

"Lithuanian and US security services informed us that our lives were in danger and that we should take precautionary measures," said Kasparov, who lives in exile in the United States. "I did exactly that, and I will continue to do so in the future."

His Vilnius-based ally Tyutrin, 45, told AFP the Lithuanian authorities had warned him two weeks ago to "leave my home urgently and get rid of my car".

The warnings came after the US Department of Justice in mid-September announced charges against five alleged agents of Russian intelligence accused of conspiring to carry out attacks and murders around the world, including in the United States.

The group attempted to have a "prominent Russian dissident" living in the United States murdered this summer in exchange for an estimated US$40,000, the department said. The US authorities did not name the Kremlin critic, only identifying him as "Victim-1".

One of the defendants is an officer of Russia's FSB security service.

"ASSASSINATION PLOT"

Spanish newspaper El Mundo said Wednesday, citing sources close to Kasparov, that Russian agents had plotted to murder him as well as former Russian lawmaker-turned-critic Ilya Ponomaryov.

"Neither Ivan nor I were explicitly told that we were the individuals whose names are concealed in the indictment against those accused of carrying out the assassination plot," Kasparov said.

Kasparov - who has called Russia "fascist" - retired from chess in 2005 to focus on political activism and has lived in exile in New York for more than a decade.

After Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, Kasparov and Tyutrin in 2016 founded the Free Russia Forum, which advocates support for the Ukrainian military and organises anti-war conferences.

Three years into the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia put the forum on a list of "terrorist" organisations in 2025.

The alleged plot revealed by Washington appears to mark an escalation both in the targeting of dissidents and the reach of Russian operations on Western soil.

While Russian security services have repeatedly targeted Kremlin opponents across Europe, the United States has remained off-limits for decades.