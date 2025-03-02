Kurdish PKK militants declare immediate ceasefire

DIYARBAKIR: The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group declared an immediate ceasefire on Saturday (Mar 1), a news agency close to it said, heeding jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan's disarmament call, in a major step toward ending a 40-year insurgency.

Ocalan on Thursday called on the PKK to lay down its arms and dissolve, a move that President Tayyip Erdogan's government and the opposition pro-Kurdish DEM party voiced support for.

The ceasefire could have wide-ranging implications for the region if it succeeds in ending a conflict that has killed more than 40,000 people since the PKK - now based in the mountains of northern Iraq - launched its armed insurgency in 1984.

It could also give Erdogan a domestic boost and an historic opportunity to bring peace and development to southeast Türkiye, where the conflict has killed thousands and severely damaged the economy.