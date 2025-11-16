Lebanon to file UN complaint over Israeli border wall

BEIRUT: Lebanon said on Saturday (Nov 15) it will file a complaint to the UN Security Council over Israel’s construction of a concrete wall along the southern border that Beirut says extends beyond the UN-mapped Blue Line.

The Blue Line marks the boundary separating Lebanon from Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israeli forces withdrew to this line when they exited southern Lebanon in 2000.

The Lebanese presidency said the ongoing construction infringes on Lebanon’s sovereignty and violates UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.