UN forces say Israel built walls inside Lebanon, Israel denies accusation

BEIRUT: United Nations peacekeepers said on Friday (Nov 14) that Israel's army has built walls in south Lebanon near the UN-demarcated Blue Line, the de facto border, while Israel denied the accusation.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, which has been working with the Lebanese army to consolidate a truce between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah reached last November, called the moves a violation of Lebanese sovereignty.

UNIFIL said in a statement that in October, it surveyed "a concrete T-wall erected by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) southwest of Yaroun. The survey confirmed that the wall crossed the Blue Line, rendering more than 4,000 sq m of Lebanese territory inaccessible to the Lebanese people".

"In November, peacekeepers observed additional T-wall construction in the area. A survey confirmed that a section of wall southeast of Yaroun also crossed the Blue Line," it added.

When asked by AFP about the accusation, the Israeli military said: "The wall is part of a broader (Israeli military) plan whose construction began in 2022. Since the start of the war, and as part of lessons learnt from it, the (Israeli military) has been advancing a series of measures, including reinforcing the physical barrier along the northern border."

"It should be emphasised that the wall does not cross the Blue Line," it added.