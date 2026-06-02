Lebanon says Hezbollah accepted US proposal to stop attacks

WASHINGTON: Lebanon said on Monday (Jun 1) Hezbollah had accepted a US proposal to stop attacking Israel in exchange for Israel halting attacks on south Beirut, after President Donald Trump reported having a "very good call" with the Iran-backed group.

Under the arrangement, which Hezbollah has accepted, according to a statement from the Lebanese embassy in Washington shared by the Lebanese presidency, "Israeli strikes on Dahiyeh" - Beirut's southern suburbs - "would cease in exchange for Hezbollah refraining from launching attacks against Israel".



Israel had threatened to strike the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital again on Monday.

Israel's growing offensive in Lebanon, including heavy bombardment and its deepest ground invasion in two decades, has threatened to scupper the ceasefire between the United States and Iran in the wider Middle East war.

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the conflict on Mar 2 by firing rockets at Israel in retaliation for the US-Israeli killing of Iran's supreme leader.

Trump said he had persuaded Israel and Hezbollah to de-escalate.

"There will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back," Trump said on his Truth Social network after a "very productive" call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop - That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel," he added.

Netanyahu later said he had told Trump "that if Hezbollah does not cease attacking our towns and our citizens, Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut".

But Trump doubled down on his ceasefire push, posting on Truth Social that "hopefully" Israel and Hezbollah would stop fighting "for ETERNITY!"