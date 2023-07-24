Legislation, collaboration among lessons from Australia in building up aquaculture sector

However, some experts note that it is still crucial to look at what caters to Singapore’s own context, such as having limited space with plenty of activities taking place in the southern waters.

ROLE OF LEGISLATION

To bring the various players together requires a set of standards and legislation, which the Western Australia government said is important when dealing with funding support and ensuring sustainable practices.

"So getting the brood stock to spawn, getting viable eggs, growing those eggs through very small larval stages and up to a fish of about five grams which can then be grown out more easily … that adds up to a fairly high cost,” said Mr Steve Nel, aquaculture manager at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

The high costs is something which could make aquaculture firms, especially smaller ones, reluctant to invest, he told CNA.

“That's where the government can really step in to provide capital and operating costs for facilities like that for their establishment and operation,” he said.