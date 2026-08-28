Lindsay Clancy's 'mind was gone' when she killed her children, her lawyer says at trial's end

BOSTON: Lindsay Clancy's lawyer urged jurors at the end of her murder trial on Thursday (Aug 27) to conclude that she was in the throes of postpartum psychosis when the Massachusetts woman killed her three young children in 2023, an act a prosecutor said she intentionally carried out after sending her husband out on an errand.

Clancy, 36, admits that she killed her three children by strangling them with exercise bands in the basement of her home in the Boston suburb of Duxbury in January 2023. She then cut herself with a knife and jumped from a second-story window in a failed attempt to end ​her own life that left her paralyzed.

But defence attorney Kevin Reddington during his closing argument in Plymouth County Superior Court urged jurors to find her not guilty by reason of insanity on the three counts of first-degree murder she faces, presenting a defence that throughout the trial has revived a nationwide debate over how postpartum mental health in women is treated in the US.

"Her mind was gone," he said.

He said testimony and evidence throughout the trial showed that for months leading up to the "horrific" killings, Clancy had been seeking treatment as she struggled with her mental health and suicidal thoughts following the birth of her third child.

Reddington argued that prosecutors had manipulated evidence to "assassinate" the character of a "young, vibrant hardworking" mother who killed her children and tried to commit suicide, acts he said occurred after she heard a voice he blamed on "the damn medicine and the lousy medical care that she got."

"This young lady is not guilty of the killing of her children because she was suffering from a disease and defect, as his honour instructed you," he told jurors. "And they're not going to be able to prove otherwise."