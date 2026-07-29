Before funeral, US lawmakers recall Lindsey Graham as persuasive, funny and hawkish

WASHINGTON: Hundreds of US lawmakers gathered in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday (Jul 28) to honour Lindsey Graham, the late Republican senator whose outspoken support for an assertive foreign policy made him one of the party's last prominent hawks.

US Air Force bands played, a nod to his service in that branch of the armed forces, and colleagues paid tribute to one of the country's best-known senators, remembering him as gregarious, funny and persuasive. They stood before Graham's flag-draped coffin, which was placed at the centre of the cavernous rotunda.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were due later in the day to attend the funeral of an ally who forcefully lobbied Washington to back both countries during conflict.

US President Donald Trump, who Graham denounced early in his political career before becoming a staunch supporter, is due to speak at the funeral at the Washington National Cathedral in the afternoon.

"It really ended up being a great friendship," Trump said of his fellow Republican in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, praising Graham for his help navigating partisan politics in Washington. "If I needed a Democrat, he could usually produce that Democrat if I had to have them in an emergency. He was a great politician and a great gentleman."

Graham, a South Carolina Republican who died suddenly from a heart ailment on Jul 11 at age 71, was a defence hawk who regularly called for an interventionist US role on the world stage and strongly backed both Israel and Ukraine.