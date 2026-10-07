End of an era as Messi prepares to hang up Argentina boots

FILLING THE VOID

No effort has been spared for the sendoff of a player considered one of the game's greatest ever.



Several of the teammates with whom he won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and who will form the backbone of the post-Messi team, will play in the game, including defender Cristian Romero, midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez and forwards Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.



After the game the captain's armband will pass to Romero.



Coach Lionel Scaloni has vowed to try to fill the "void" left by his talismanic captain and the signs from the next generation, some of whom weren't even alive when Messi debuted with the team in 2005, are promising.



In their first games since the World Cup final last week, minus Messi, Argentina thrashed Bolivia 4-0 in a friendly in Cordoba on Wednesday before running rings around Burkina Faso on Saturday at Monumental stadium.



Franco Mastantuono and Gianluca Prestianni, two of Argentina's brightest new hopes, both scored their first international goals in the 7-0 romp against Burkina Faso.



The results have begun the process of lifting the gloom of the defeat in the World Cup final when Argentina and a visibly tired Messi were outplayed by Spain in New Jersey.



Several of Messi's teammates resorted to thuggish tactics which were punished with bans and fines.