DHL cargo plane crashes into house near Lithuania airport, killing one; three hurt

VILNIUS: A DHL cargo plane crashed into a house as it made its approach to land at Lithuania’s Vilnius airport early on Monday (Nov 25), killing one person and injuring three others on the aircraft, officials said.

The flight was operated by SWIFT airline on behalf of DHL and had taken off from Leipzig, Germany before the plane crashed around 0330 GMT, a spokesperson for the governmental National Crisis Management Center said.

All of the people in the house survived, he added.

The spokesperson said there was nothing to suggest an explosion preceded the crash.

"At the moment we don't have any data that there was an explosion", he said.