Trial of man accused of Liverpool parade crash to open

LONDON: A British man is due to go on trial on Tuesday (Nov 25), accused of driving his car into crowds at Liverpool Football Club's Premier League victory parade in May and injuring dozens of people.

Paul Doyle, 54, has pleaded not guilty to 31 alleged offences, including charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, wounding with intent, affray and dangerous driving.

His trial in front of a jury, set to be sworn in on Tuesday, is expected to last three to four weeks.

Doyle, from a suburb of the northwest English city, is accused of driving into people as they were leaving the May 26 victory parade to celebrate Liverpool's victory.

The club had claimed a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title when the Premier League season ended the previous day.

Its players had paraded the trophy along the city's waterfront in front of hundreds of thousands of fans.

Some roads in the area had been closed to normal traffic to allow the parade to pass.

At his first hearing at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on May 30, four days after the incident, prosecutors alleged that Doyle "used his vehicle deliberately as a weapon" and "drove deliberately at people".

Doyle appeared emotional as he wiped away tears in the dock.