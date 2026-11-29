LOS ANGELES: A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the southern California coast on Saturday (Nov 28), rattling windows in the Los Angeles area and forcing an airliner to abort landing at the city's airport.

The quake was felt near Manhattan Beach, a city near Los Angeles, the US Geological Survey reported, and was followed by several aftershocks.

The California governor's Office of Emergency Services said on Facebook it was "actively working with local officials to assess any impacts".

"Earthquakes are unpredictable, so be prepared for aftershocks," it added.

Footage circulating on social media showed the quake triggered car alarms in Los Angeles and forced a Delta Airlines plane to abort landing just as it approached the airport.

The airliner was on the point of touching down when the quake struck, prompting the crew to be ordered to abort in case a crack had appeared in the runway.

City Mayor Karen Bass told Fox News "that was absolutely the right thing to do, because how would they know until the runways have been checked?"

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage, although some residents reported broken glass and objects knocked off shelves.

An aftershock knocked out a white ceiling panel at Los Angeles airport where windows in one of the terminals were also shattered.

"Some people acted as if nothing happened, others were in tears, others were lying on the floor," one social media user wrote in a comment under the California governor's post, referring to the scene at the airport.

California authorities warned residents in the area to be prepared for additional aftershocks.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said it was in "earthquake mode", as personnel from more than 100 fire stations conducted an assessment of critical infrastructure under its jurisdiction by land, air and sea.

"There are currently no initial reports of structural damage or injuries," the department said on its website.

"An update will be provided once LAFD Earthquake Mode is complete."

California is no stranger to earthquakes, but the first jolt was "one of the larger ones we've had in the Los Angeles area in quite a while", seismologist Lucy Jones, a Caltech research associate, told local media

The US West Coast is the confluence of several of the Earth's tectonic plates, and tremors are not uncommon.

The majority are small -- barely noticed by the 40 million people who live here.

The area has been struck by a number of major earthquakes, including a 1994 quake that hit Northridge, in the Los Angeles area, killing dozens of people and injuring thousands more, as it wrought billions of dollars of damage to homes and infrastructure.

The San Francisco earthquake of 1906, which also caused a tsunami, is thought to have killed upwards of 3,000 people, some of whom died in fires that erupted after the powerful tremor.