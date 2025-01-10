Massive Los Angeles fires rage on even as Hollywood blaze retreats

LOS ANGELES: Two massive wildfires menacing Los Angeles from the east and west were still burning uncontained on Thursday (Jan 9), but a brief respite from the fierce winds that have fanned the flames for two days allowed crews to slow their explosive spread.

The Palisades fire between Santa Monica and Malibu on the city's western flank and the Eaton fire in the east near Pasadena already rank as the most destructive in Los Angeles history, burning nearly 28,000 acres so far - an area exceeding the size of Disney World - and turning entire neighbourhoods to ash.

At least five people have been killed, thousands of structures have been incinerated and nearly 180,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes, officials said.

The death toll is likely to rise, Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna told a press conference on Thursday morning.

The Eaton fire's growth has been significantly stopped, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said, though it remains uncontained.

While still fierce, winds have slowed slightly since the 160kmh gusts seen earlier in the week, permitting crucial aerial support for crews on the ground.