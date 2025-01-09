'The whole area where I live is devastated': Singaporeans living in LA evacuate homes to flee wildfire

“I was a big bag of emotions … I was in shock, fearful but at the same time, it felt surreal, and I couldn’t believe this was actually happening,” said the 55-year-old business owner who has been living in the US for the past five years.

“The whole area was full of fire trucks, and they were telling us to quickly pack up and go,” she said.

“We basically had 10 minutes to just grab what we could get and leave.”

Together with her two sons – aged 13 and 22 – she drove to the Santa Monica area, which is about 20 minutes away from the Pacific Palisades. The trio are currently staying with Ms Shabnam’s cousin.

Likening the air quality somewhat to the Southeast Asian haze crisis in 2015, she said: “It looked like there was ashes everywhere but … when I was watching my security camera, I realised it wasn't ashes but lit embers. That was scary because the lit embers were flying in the sky.”

“The whole area where I live is devastated. There are rows and rows of streets around us that have houses burnt right down to the ground. It's just been heartbreaking.”

Fortunately for Ms Shabnam, her street was not compromised by the fire.

“It’s a miracle that our homes were saved,” she said.